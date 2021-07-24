In April 2021, a Gallup poll found that 46% of Americans rate their current and future personal finances positively. The other 54% either rate their finances as fair or poor and getting worse, excellent or good and worsening, or fair and poor but improving.
If you’re among the 54%, you may be seeking some advice on how best to proceed. That’s where a financial advisor or financial planner could be useful. But depending on your situation, a robo-advisor or online financial planning service may be better options for you. Keep reading to learn more.
Financial advisor vs. financial planner
First of all, let’s talk about the title “financial advisor.” As you’re searching for help managing your finances, you’ll see the terms “financial advisor” and “financial planner” floating around. While every financial planner is a financial advisor, not every financial advisor is also a financial planner. There are tons of certifications a financial advisor can obtain.
A financial planner, as one type of financial advisor, helps individuals and companies make a plan to meet their long-term financial goals. They may specialize in taxes, retirement or investments, and they may have earned licenses or designations such as “Certified Financial Planner” or “Certified Investment Management Analyst.”
A financial advisor, on the other hand, can help with any number of finance-related tasks. As Investopedia explains, “‘Financial advisor’ as a general term includes subsets of the financial advisor group, such as stockbrokers, insurance agents, money managers, estate planners, bankers and more.”
For example, Provo-based investment strategy firm Merrill Financial Associates helps with the following:
Investment principles and strategies.
Retirement investing and distribution strategies.
Estate conservation issues.
Risk management analysis.
If financial advisors work with the public, they must hold a Series 65 license. There are many other credentials these advisors might hold, depending on their area of practice.
Bottom line? Most people who hire someone to help them with their finances hire a financial planner. But there’s often a lot of crossover between financial advisors and financial planners, so do your research and ensure that whomever you hire has the right credentials and experience for your situation.
Questions to ask yourself when considering a financial advisor
If you’re reading this article, chances are you may just need a financial advisor. But you may be OK without one.
“You don’t have to be a sophisticated investor with millions in the market to have an investment advisor, but you probably don’t need one if you just want to know how to invest a few thousand dollars or which funds to choose in your retirement accounts,” says Tanza Loudenback, certified financial planner.
To help you make the decision, ask yourself the following questions:
How complex is my financial situation?
Do I know if I can retire early?
Are my investments working hard enough?
Am I confident in my approach to college savings?
Do I need support planning my estate strategy?
Do I have enough life insurance for my family?
Would getting a financial advisor give me peace of mind or reduce money stress?
Other options
If you’d like personalized financial advice, but hiring a financial advisor seems a bit excessive for your situation, robo-advisors or online financial planning services may be good options for you.
Robo-advisors, according to Investopedia, “are digital platforms that provide automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with little to no human supervision.” These services offer goal planning, account service, portfolio management, customer service and education, all with relatively low fees. There are lots of options, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs, whether you’re just getting into personal finance management or you’ve been managing your money for a while.
Online financial planning services are a step between robo-advisors and in-person financial advisors in both price and services offered. These services, Anna-Louise Jackson at NerdWallet explains, “offer complete, holistic financial planning in addition to investment management. These companies typically charge either a flat fee or a percentage of your account balance, and the cost includes managing your portfolio and access to financial advisors who can help you create a plan to reach your financial goals.” There are lots of options here, too, with minimum account balances ranging from $0 to $100,000.
If you’re feeling uncertain about your finances, it may be time to seek out some advice. Consider choosing a financial advisor, robo-advisor or online financial planning service to help your finances be better now and in the future.