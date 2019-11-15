Two local shopping centers will start the holiday season with their lighting ceremonies this weekend.
The Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave., Provo) will host the Lighting of the Riverwoods on Friday with entertainment, s’mores, fireworks, giveaways and Santa.
The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday.
The Outlets at Traverse Mountain (3700 N. Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi) will host its 8th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, with the lighting of Utah’s tallest Christmas Tree, the One Voice Children’s Choir, Santa’s elves and the atmosphere of nostalgic Christmas cottages.
The event will run from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.