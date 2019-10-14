BYU president Kevin J Worthen speaks to students before they make their way up the Y Trail to light the Y Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 in Provo. As students and BYU fans climbed up the mountain, the trail of their lanterns left a zig zag of light that could be seen from almost all points in Provo. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald
You can't have homecoming week without the "Light the Y" hike. Students and alumni climb Y Mountain to participate in lighting the Y, and even though new permanent lighting has been installed, it's impossible to forget this favorite event in the homecoming celebrations.
When & where: 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Wilkinson Student Center