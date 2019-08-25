Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs the ball upfield during a game between Brigham Young University and the University of Utah held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
The Utes have an impressive group on the defensive line that has gotten national attention due to its experience and productivity. But the Cougars counter with an experienced unit of offensive linemen who aren't going to be intimidated.
Utah's defense will make some plays but if BYU is able to limit the penetration and open up holes for the run game, that will set up the Cougar offense to move the ball.
