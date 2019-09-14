Lindsay Arnold literally traveled the same path as Witney Carson, also competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and joining “Dancing With the Stars.”
“Lindsay and I started when we were 9 years old together at the same studio with the same director,” Witney Carson said in a phone interview with the Daily Herald prior to a show the pair put on in Utah. “We grew up together our entire lives until we were 18 years old. We both tried out for ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ we both made it, then ‘Dancing With the Stars’ called us both. So for best friends to be together throughout their entire careers is pretty rare. It’s really rare.”