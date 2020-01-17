The first time that BYU had cougar mascots was in 1924 when the school had two live cougars that would roam the sidelines of games.
The original cubs were housed on the south side of campus until 1929 when they managed to break out of their cage, kill two dogs and begin stalking livestock on nearby farms. Both were recaptured later the same day. One cougar died, apparently from natural causes, three weeks later, and the other was taken to the old Salt Lake Zoo. From then on, BYU procured its mascots from nearby zoos and local bounty hunters but never owned its own cougars again.