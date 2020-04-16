You can spend this weekend (and several future weekends) with the Hale Center Theater Orem from the safety of your home, thanks to the play house's decision to live-stream a play every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next several weeks. Dubbed "Hale at Home," the events' tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.haletheater.org/events.
Tickets are $5 per viewer. This weekend's play is "As You Like It." Hale Center summarizes its plot as follows:
"Scheming couples, a lot of disguises, and a giant wedding in the forest? It must be Shakespeare’s classic comedy, As You Like It. Revered as one the bard’s most popular plays, “All the world’s a stage” when you join Rosalind, Celia, Orlando, and the rest of these classic characters in the Forest of Arden for an afternoon of laughter, mischief, and love!"