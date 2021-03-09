Confidence is huge in March.
Every team has to go into tournament games — either in conference tournaments or in the NCAA tournament — believing that it is ready to take down even the most highly-touted foes.
I absolutely love March Madness and by far the best part is seeing the big upsets and the crazy finishes. This is a time when just about anything can happen.
But the common factor in every big upset and every deep run in the tournament is confidence.
That might be the biggest takeaway for the BYU men basketball team from Tuesday night’s West Coast Conference championship game in Las Vegas.
In the first two games against undefeated, No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, I watched the Cougars come out as flat as a pancake and let the Bulldogs walk all over them early in the game.
It was clear BYU was determined to not let that happen on Tuesday but that is a lot easier said than done. It can be tough to not let the memories of past failures creep in and bring doubts with them.
That’s not what I saw from the Cougars. I saw a BYU team that was up for the challenge.
The Cougars started out hot and built a big lead, then managed to stave off some big runs by the Zags. It was a situation that required discipline, mental toughness and belief in each other.
Even though just about every 50-50 call went in favor of the top seeds, NBA-style, BYU still showed everyone — including themselves — that it is a dangerous team to face in the next few weeks.
I’ve had no doubt this whole year that the Cougars had enough talent to play with the Bulldogs and by extension anyone else they would face.
But could they be consistent enough for 40 minutes or in two consecutive games against good opponents?
I saw an answer to that question, at least for this week.
Remember this was a BYU team that had to scrap and claw its way past Pepperdine in an overtime game on Monday night, one that didn’t end until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
I know these athletes are young and have elite physical conditioning but that still takes a toll. Then the Cougars came out and pushed the top team in the nation in easily their most impressive overall performance of the season.
Victory certainly would’ve be a huge payoff for all that effort — but I don’t think it was absolutely necessary for it to really help BYU.
This is a Cougar team that is still growing and developing. They are going to be getting a decent seed in the Big Dance, even if they don’t have the automatic bid.
I’ve thought about the future for this squad as I’ve watched them this year, how Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, Spencer Johnson, Richard Harward and others could continue to improve.
This is also a year where other players could return and that would give BYU even more to build on.
But this is about the here and now.
This is about seeing what the Cougars can do when they step on the floor in Indianapolis next week.
Will they be victorious?
I don’t know. I don’t think anyone can guarantee that.
But I think this is a squad that has learned to believe in itself and what it can become.
Which means I’m really, really looking forward to seeing the matchups the Cougars get, where they get slotted, what the path forward might be.
But most of all, I’m looking forward to seeing them go out just as confidently as they did Tuesday night and then see what happens.