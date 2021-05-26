SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List include:
Abraham Bunting of Mt. Pleasant, whose major is listed as Pre Chemical Engg BS and Accounting HBS.
Blade Cox of Fountain Green, whose major is listed as Management BS.
Joseph Everitt of Spring City, whose major is listed as Medical Laboratory Science BS.
Kevin Fan of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Games BS.
Clista Galecki of Fairview, whose major is listed as Biochemistry HBS.
Miriam Galecki of Fairview, whose major is listed as Economics HBS, Psychology BS, Mathematics BS, Quant Analys of Mkts & Org BS.
Christa Ishimwe of Kigali-Gasabo, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Std BS and Health, Society and Policy BS.
Kate Mudrow of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Sociology BS and Psychology BS.
Joseph Nelson of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Music BMU.
Murray Poulson of Gunnison, whose major is listed as Accounting HBS.
Emilie Ryan of Mayfield, whose major is listed as Speech & Hearing Science BS.
Miranda Taylor of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Psychology BS.
Keith Andrews of Salt Lake City, whose major is listed as Recreational Therapy BS.
Samuel Hansen of Spring Valley, whose major is listed as Electrical Engg BEE.
Xinyu Liu of Beijing, whose major is listed as Pre Games BS.
