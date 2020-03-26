Lola describes itself as a "real slow fast food cafe." They serve unique Mexican-style dishes including chilaquiles, tinga tostadas and umami tostadas, as well as tacos and carne asada burritos.
Location: 411 E. 1400 South, Orem
Yelp Review: "This place has some extremely unique flavors! We ordered the Chilaquiles sandwich and the carne asada quesadilla and both were excellent and I would recommend them both. They have unique menus that vary frequently so you're never 100% sure what you're going to see but you can count on them to do it well." -Alex H.