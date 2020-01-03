When the decade began, BYU head football coach Bronco Mendenhall was starting his sixth season in Provo while Cougar head men’s basketball coach Dave Rose was in the middle of his fifth year and on the cusp of the biggest seasons in decades for the program.
Now 10 years later, both Mendenhall and Rose are no longer in Provo.
Mendenhall announced in 2015 that he was leaving BYU to take the head coaching job at Virginia and ended up taking many of his assistant coaches with him. The Cougars turned to a former BYU player in Kalani Sitake to take over as head coach starting in 2016.
Rose stayed with the program through ups and downs -- including a battle with cancer -- until announcing his retirement in 2019. He was replaced by former Cougar assistant coach Mark Pope, who is in his first season at the helm.