Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BYU's Aleva Hifo hauls in a 70-yard touchdown against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Throughout its history, BYU has been known for its scoring. Last season, Aleva Hifo and Zach Wilson set BYU bowl game history with a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Here are the longest scoring plays in BYU bowl history:

  • Passing: 70 yards -- Aleva Hifo catch from Zach Wilson in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
  • Rushing: 36 yards -- Jamaal Williams in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
  • Interception return: 35 yards -- Tom Holmoe in the 1981 Holiday Bowl.
  • Fumble return: 34 yards -- Matt Bauman in the 2009 Las Vegas Bowl.
  • Kickoff return: 102 yards -- Dave Lowry in the 1976 Citrus Bowl
  • Punt return: 83 yards -- Vai Sikahema in the 1980 Holiday Bowl
  • Field goal: 45 yards -- Justin Sorensen in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl and Trevor Sampson in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.