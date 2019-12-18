Throughout its history, BYU has been known for its scoring. Last season, Aleva Hifo and Zach Wilson set BYU bowl game history with a 70-yard touchdown pass.
Here are the longest scoring plays in BYU bowl history:
- Passing: 70 yards -- Aleva Hifo catch from Zach Wilson in the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
- Rushing: 36 yards -- Jamaal Williams in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
- Interception return: 35 yards -- Tom Holmoe in the 1981 Holiday Bowl.
- Fumble return: 34 yards -- Matt Bauman in the 2009 Las Vegas Bowl.
- Kickoff return: 102 yards -- Dave Lowry in the 1976 Citrus Bowl
- Punt return: 83 yards -- Vai Sikahema in the 1980 Holiday Bowl
- Field goal: 45 yards -- Justin Sorensen in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl and Trevor Sampson in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.