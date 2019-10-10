The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted Super Bowls (Super Bowl I and VII) as well as being the home of the Los Angeles Raiders (1982-1994) and Los Angeles Rams (1946-1979 and 2016).
In 2003, BYU traveled to the former home of the 1984 Summer Olympics to take on Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and the USC Trojans.
The Trojans, who ended up winning the 2003 AP national championship, defeated BYU, 35-18.
After three USC touchdowns in the first quarter, BYU clawed its way back into the game and cut the Trojan lead to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. But USC tacked on two late touchdowns to put the game out of reach for BYU.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
USC, Sept. 6, 2003