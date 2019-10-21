Los Hermanos bounced back after their location burned down in downtown Provo on Feb. 11, opening a new location connected to the University Mall. Good thing, too, or else how could we enjoy their delectable nachos?
Visitors to the restaurant can choose between an appetizer plate of nachos, which comes with melted cheese, enchilada sauce, sour cream and guacamole with an option of adding on meat; or the Nacho Supreme specialty entre, which comes with "huge portions of beans, cheese, enchilada sauce, sour cream and guacamole," with an option of adding on meat or jalapenos, as described by their menu.