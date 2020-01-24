If you want authentic Mexican cuisine at pretty reasonable prices, Los 2 Potrillos is the place to be. Be sure to get the kitchen sink burrito, which is billed as a meal you share.
Location: 146 S. Main St., Spanish Fork
Yelp review: This is our go-to for Mexican food! My husband is Hispanic and a huge food snob. He rarely goes anywhere else for good food. My favorites are the enchiladas suiza and the beef taco salad (so much shredded beef!). His are the chile rellenos and the sampler appetizer. The portions are huge! The prices are very, very reasonable. Service is great. We even had our company Christmas party there. I can't say enough good about Dos Potrillos! – Deborah C.