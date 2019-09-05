1. What did you learn about the BYU football team in its 30-12 Week 1 loss to Utah?
LLOYD: The stark reality for me is that the Cougars at this point aren’t mentally tough enough to overcome added pressure. BYU really wanted to beat Utah, so even though the Cougars were the underdogs they felt the weight of that desire heavily. Yes, that may have been useful during the offseason — but during the game it resulted in miscues that turned into more miscues. I think once this BYU team really gets rolling, that could snowball into a lot more success. If the Cougars continue to struggle, however, that will be a dangerous position to be in.
DICKSON: I learned that despite all the preseason promise, this program is still pretty far behind its rivals from up north. There are a lot of reasons for that and talent is just one of them. Utah was much more disciplined and had an offensive identity. BYU doesn’t have either right now, at least based on the first game. Moreover, the Utes made big plays at critical times and the Cougars didn’t. There are still 11 games (and maybe a bowl game) left to play and BYU can get better. This is an interesting week to see just how mentally tough the Cougars are after such an emotional and bitter loss.