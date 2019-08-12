Louis Darrell Kinyon pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors to the Feb. 2, 2004, shooting of his supervisor Kent Neil Griffith, 46, in a fit of rage at their workplace in Pleasant Grove.
One of Kinyon's defense attorneys, Fred Metos, commented that in his 30 years of practicing law, he had never seen the victim's family members extend a hand of forgiveness as the Griffiths had to his client.
M'lissa Griffith, Kent's widow, reached out in a conciliatory and loving way to Kinyon's family and even Kinyon himself -- even though she said there was no way to express the pain and anguish her family had been through.