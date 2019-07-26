New this year to the Highland Fling lineup is a luau that will feature cultural celebrations from Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga. There will also be a dinner of pulled pork, teriyaki chicken, rice, macaroni salad and green salad provided by Pacific Island Grill. The meal is $10. The city offered online reservations for the meal, but 50 meals will be there for those who have not registered on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Meal at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Heritage Park; 10400 Alpine Highway, Highland
Cost: Show is free to view, meal is $10.