Come for the lunch buffet, stay for the dinner specialties. Lucky 5 has fantastic Asian foods with large portions at low prices, not to mention friendly staff and service.
Location: 130 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Yelp review: Try the Asian style noodles and rice! They offer a great little kick of spice. We love this place and so carry out often. Always great food and wonderful staff. The portion sizes are HUGE so prepare for leftovers! I also love the Mongolian beef, orange chicken and their egg drop soup! – Megan M.