Lucy Wyssling, co-owner of the restaurant and a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, said she struggled to find authentic Brazilian cuisine when she move to Utah about five years ago. That's when she decided to start a restaurant of her own to bring authentic Brazilian dishes to Provo.
“All the recipes that I have is traditional Brazilian cuisine and family recipes from my mother and my grandmother, so I try to keep the authenticity for the Brazilian cuisine, and I try to bring the flavors from Brazil to here,” Wyssling said.
Location: 155 N. University Ave., Provo