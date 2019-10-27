Food review: Lucy's Brazilian Kitchen 03
The pineapple steak salad is pictured Dec. 13, 2016, at Lucy's Brazilian Kitchen in Provo. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald

Lucy Wyssling, co-owner of the restaurant and a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, said she struggled to find authentic Brazilian cuisine when she move to Utah about five years ago. That's when she decided to start a restaurant of her own to bring authentic Brazilian dishes to Provo.

“All the recipes that I have is traditional Brazilian cuisine and family recipes from my mother and my grandmother, so I try to keep the authenticity for the Brazilian cuisine, and I try to bring the flavors from Brazil to here,” Wyssling said.

Location: 155 N. University Ave., Provo