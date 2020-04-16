The miniature town in Millard county has a fairly unique name history. While the railroad was under construction and before the area was named, someone from Salt Lake City asked a telegrapher where she was. The telegrapher didn’t know, she looked at her shoe, which had “Lynn, Mass.” Printed on it, so she said she was in Lynn. But there was already a Lynn in Box Elder County, so the “-dyl” was added later. Happy mistake, I guess.
First settled: 1907
Total area of Lynndyl: 3.5 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 112
County of origin: Millard