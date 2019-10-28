Milagros
Chicken enchiladas with green sauce, sour cream and quacamole served with rice and beens and sauteed vegetables at Milagro's on Monday, January 31, 2011 on 800 North in Orem. ASHLEY FRANSCELL/Daily Herald

Nachos. You have to try their nachos. Of course, they have excellent other entrees. But if you go to Milagros without trying their “Hall of Fame” nachos, then why did you go?

But if you're not in the mood for a mountain of nachos, head to Midici for some of the best Neapolitan style pizza you can imagine. Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce adorns their classic margherita pizza, with plenty of varieties on classic favorites.

Milagros location: 970 W. 800 North

Midici location: 541 E. University Parkway, Suite B

