There’s nothing quite like opening a box of Kraft Mac N’ Cheese, ripping into that packet of highlighter orange cheese powder, and chowing down on a bowl full of nostalgia.
But in case those seem just a little juvenile to you, there are plenty of restaurants across the valley that serve up Macaroni and Cheese that are sure to blow you away.
Bam Bam’s BBQ
Location: 1708 S. State St., Orem
Smoking Apple
Location: 70 N. State St., Lindon
Five Star BBQ
Location: 70 N. Geneva Road, Orem
Art City Trolley
Location: 256 N. Main St., Springville
Chubby’s Café
Location: 336 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
Good Thyme Eatery
Location: 63 E. Center St., Provo