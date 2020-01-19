Baked macaroni and cheese

There’s nothing quite like opening a box of Kraft Mac N’ Cheese, ripping into that packet of highlighter orange cheese powder, and chowing down on a bowl full of nostalgia.

But in case those seem just a little juvenile to you, there are plenty of restaurants across the valley that serve up Macaroni and Cheese that are sure to blow you away.

Bam Bam’s BBQ

Location: 1708 S. State St., Orem

Smoking Apple 

Location: 70 N. State St., Lindon

Five Star BBQ

Location: 70 N. Geneva Road, Orem

Art City Trolley

Location: 256 N. Main St., Springville

Chubby’s Café

Location: 336 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove

Good Thyme Eatery

Location: 63 E. Center St., Provo

