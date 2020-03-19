Starting Thursday, Macey’s is offering special shopping hours for anyone over the age of 60. The stores will offer that group one hour of designated shopping time prior to current store hours every day.
Senior-only hours: 1 hour prior to open daily, depends on store’s regular opening time
Regular Hours (as of March 19): Vary by location
Locations: 1400 N. State St., Provo; 760 E. Main St., Lehi; 880 N. State St., Orem; 5353 W. 11000 North, Highland; 931 W. State St., Pleasant Grove; 187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 1400 N. State St., Provo