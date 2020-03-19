Macey's opens new health lanes at store 01
Buy Now

The newest addition of the Macey’s LiVe Well lanes are pictured Saturday

, Jan. 14, 2017,

at the Macey’s in Provo. The new initiative, with partner Intermountain Healthcare, is aimed toward spreading awareness about eating healthy.

DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald

Starting Thursday, Macey’s is offering special shopping hours for anyone over the age of 60. The stores will offer that group one hour of designated shopping time prior to current store hours every day. 

Senior-only hours: 1 hour prior to open daily, depends on store’s regular opening time

Regular Hours (as of March 19): Vary by location

Locations: 1400 N. State St., Provo; 760 E. Main St., Lehi; 880 N. State St., Orem; 5353 W. 11000 North, Highland; 931 W. State St., Pleasant Grove; 187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 1400 N. State St., Provo

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!