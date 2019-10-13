Magleby's
Buy Now

Magleby's four layer chocolate cake. Slices are served with three scoops of vanilla ice cream.

What to get: Chocolate Cake

Why: “Rich, chocolatey, gooey deliciousness.” – Jared Lloyd

Locations: 198 S. Main St., Springville;  3362 N. University Ave., Provo; 135 S. State St., Lindon

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!