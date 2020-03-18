1961 - 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Ephraim Mar 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Date: April 15, 1961Location: Ephraim Strength: 5.0Shaking from this earthquake was felt in Fairview, Moroni, Fountain Green and Manti. Minor damage was reported and there were no injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earthquake Damage Seismology Magnitude Green Fountain Moroni Injury See what people are talking about at The Community Table!