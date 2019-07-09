Food Trucks - Maize Homestyle Tacos

Traditional Mexican Tacos on Fresh Handmade Tortillas. Authentic. Fresh. Tacos.

The Maize Homestyle Tacos storefront is now open at 135 S. Regent St. in Salt Lake City.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Oracle in Lehi, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Veterans First in Salt Lake City, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Soho Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Blvd. in Holladay)

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Primary Res in Salt Lake City, 5-9 p.m. at Pepperwood

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at WCF Sandy, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Response/Nudge in Lindon, 5-9 p.m. at the Soho Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Blvd. in Holladay)

Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Byram in Salt Lake City, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Workfront