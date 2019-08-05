Seven Peaks Waterpark 2
Kylie Tolman of Draper shouts in excitement after she and her friends splash into the water at the end of a slide at Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo in 2017.

The season may be nearing its end, but the sun is still shining full blast. Get some relief from the heat at one of Utah County's nine outdoor public pools — each has a unique variety of fun amenities. Many pools are open until Labor Day.

SCERA Park Pool: 701 S. State St., Orem

Provo Recreation Outdoor Waterslides and Activity Pool: 320 W. 500 North, Provo

Lindon Aquatic Center: 60 W. 60 North, Lindon

Lehi Outdoor Pool: 451 E. 200 South, Lehi

American Fork Fitness Center: 454 N. Center St., American Fork

Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool: 582 E. 300 South, Pleasant Grove

Payson Community Pool: 655 S. Main St., Payson

Spanish Fork Water Park: 199 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork

Seven Peaks Waterpark: 1330 E. 300 North, Provo

