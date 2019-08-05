The season may be nearing its end, but the sun is still shining full blast. Get some relief from the heat at one of Utah County's nine outdoor public pools — each has a unique variety of fun amenities. Many pools are open until Labor Day.
SCERA Park Pool: 701 S. State St., Orem
Provo Recreation Outdoor Waterslides and Activity Pool: 320 W. 500 North, Provo
Lindon Aquatic Center: 60 W. 60 North, Lindon
Lehi Outdoor Pool: 451 E. 200 South, Lehi
American Fork Fitness Center: 454 N. Center St., American Fork
Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool: 582 E. 300 South, Pleasant Grove
Payson Community Pool: 655 S. Main St., Payson
Spanish Fork Water Park: 199 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork
Seven Peaks Waterpark: 1330 E. 300 North, Provo