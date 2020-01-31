Drink shops increasing in popularity
Drink shops, featuring flavored sodas like the Dirty Dr. Pepper, are increasing in popularity in Utah Valley. Those same shops are also selling large quantities of pink sugar cookies and other sweet treats. 

 Spenser Heaps, Daily Herald

Make any soda dirty with a bit of coconut syrup or just add any flavoring you want. If you don't trust your mixing skills, you can head to any number of soda shops that pepper the valley.

