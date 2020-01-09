Winter is in full swing in Utah County, and that means snow, cold and, yes, sometimes inversions.
But this time of year, Utah County is a great place to live. From the many snow activities, to fun ways to warm up indoors and warm toasty treats, there are plenty of ways to have winter fun in Utah County.
Skiing or snowboarding
What says winter in Utah more than skiing? Luckily, in Utah County, you can hit the slopes and enjoy the “best snow on Earth.”
At Sundance resort, you can ski for a whole day, half day or just the night. The resort has a variety of green, blue, black diamond and double black diamond runs.
If you are wanting a fun, unique skiing or snowboarding experience, Sundance has that too with its Terrain Park, which includes freestyle features and terrain for different levels of skiers and snowboarders, and night skiing.
Passes range in price from $45-$90 for adults and $34-$61 for children. Sundance Mountain Resort is located at 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road in Sundance up Provo Canyon.
Sledding
There isn’t much snow on the ground yet, but when the snow does come, you can grab your sleds and tubes and head to one of Utah County’s great sledding spots.
One of the favorite spots is Rock Canyon Park in Provo. The area boasts jumps, long paths and deep rivets. Families with young children may want to choose a less-frequented sledding hill than this popular teenager and college student area, which is tucked at the base of Timpview mountain about 2 miles from BYU at 2620 N. 1200 East in Provo.
If you grew up in Utah County, you’ve heard of Peteetneet, another slick and fast local favorite. Weekends and holidays can bring crowds to the Payson hill, creating sledding paths that are so well worn that some sledders don’t worry about bringing tubes or sleds and opt to slide down on ski pants alone! It’s located at 10 S. 600 East in Payson.
Directly south of Cherry Hill Elementary is a smaller-scale hill perfect for younger children (or moms who have to carry the sleds up and down the hills all by themselves). Cherry Hill is much less crowded than Rock Canyon (the popular sledding area in Provo), thus making it ideal for young parents with toddlers wanting a slower sledding pace and plenty of picture-taking time. It is located at 250 E. 1650 South in Orem.
Swimming indoors
Just because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean that you have to stop swimming. Utah County is home to several indoor swimming pools that will welcome you in from the cold. The Orem Recreation Center’s indoor pool is closed for renovations this year, but there are still several close indoor pools where you can splash around.
The Provo Recreation Center’s indoor pool at 320 W. 500 North in Provo includes slides, a leisure pool with an interactive treehouse, buckets and water toys, a deep water pool and there is a competition pool for swimming laps.
Springville is home to the Clyde Recreation Center at 717 S. 1200 West. The center has indoor leisure pools that include a lazy river, slide and other play structures.
At the Lehi Legacy Center, you can swim indoors and visit the center’s hot tub, lazy river, toys and slide. It is located at 123 N. Center St.
Seeing some films
Winter is also the time when we see celebrities come to Utah County. The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in Park City, Salt Lake City and at the Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon.
For our full Bucket List of wintertime activities in Utah County, visit http://heraldextra.com/online.