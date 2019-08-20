Summer for the valley’s youngsters is officially over as school has officially started. With the craziness of the beginning of a new school year comes the harried reshuffling and reinstitution of schedules, routines, habits and more. Early bedtime, even earlier wake-up calls, that last-minute morning scramble, carpool and homework is officially part of the daily routine.
To avoid at least part of the school day craziness, try streamlining and even shaking up your kids’ lunch box prep. Instead of the typical PB&J, chips and piece of fruit lunch, try getting a bit more creative this year.
Here are some great ideas for thinking beyond sandwiches, hot food options and even a few hacks to make packing lunch a bit easier. For more ideas, visit our Back 2 School board on Pinterest.
Beyond sandwiches
That tried-and-true PB&J or ham sandwich might be a great, easy idea for lunch once in a while, but not every single day of the week. Time to shake up your kids’ ideas of what their lunch box can contain. For example, you can send your kids off with a customized “Lunchable” with slices of lunch meat, cheeses, crackers, veggies and a homemade cookie.
Why not create a mini taco bar for lunch. Using cupcake liners and condiment cups with lids to keep everything separate in their lunchbox, pack up all your child’s favorite taco fixings — grilled chicken, shredded cheese, pico or salsa, olives, lettuce and even some delicious cilantro lime dressing to top everything off. Either pack some tortillas or add some corn chips and give them a fork to mix their own taco salad. Hello, Taco Tuesday!
Hot and ready
On chilly autumn days, a delicious thermos of still-piping-hot soup is a wonderful comfort to your grade schooler. Filling a thermos with hot soup and sending them off with some of their favorite crackers or a piece of crusty bread makes for a great lunch, but did you know you can use that same thermos to keep other favorite foods hot, too?
Using a thermos designed to keep foods hot for a long time, you can pack that thermos with things like chicken nuggets, spaghetti, pizza rolls, mac and cheese, bagel bites, mashed potatoes with toppings, chili, shredded barbecue pork, seasoned meat for those tacos, and more. For a fun twist, why not serve up breakfast for lunch. Pack that thermos with ham-and-cheese-scrambled eggs or delicious steel-cut oatmeal.
Lunch box hacks
Because time is always short in the mornings when trying to get everyone off to school, packing a fun, customized lunch can be difficult, and often the very last thing on your list. But, with a few tips, a well-planned school lunch shopping list and some prep time the evening before, delicious lunches perfect for your children, can easily be made.
When it comes to lunch box hacks, the first step is to plan a week at a time. Publish a weekly lunch calendar so everyone knows. In your pantry and fridge, designate school lunch food containers where all the food can easily be found. Pack as much as you can, at least, the night before like fruits, veggies, dips and even dessert. Save the main course for last. Get creative with containers — like using cupcake liners — when keeping food separate.
— Jennifer Durrant