BYU vs Utah football 16

Brigham Young Cougars running back Matt Hadley (2) breaks through the line of scrimmage for a few yards during a game between Brigham Young University and the University of Utah held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

When the Cougars were building their 27-7 lead in the first 40 minutes of the 2018 contest, they did it by exploiting tight end mismatches and over-aggression from the Utah defensive front. The Ute coaching staff is certain to have looked at ways to prevent that from happening again, so BYU has to find other places to have an edge.

While it's obviously going to be important for the Cougar offense, it might be an even bigger deal for the BYU defense. Yes, BYU likes being fairly basic and letting guys make plays, but Utah's offensive line has some holes to fill. If the Cougars can create some confusion, it will limit the Ute offensive success.

