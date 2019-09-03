Clark's Island Donuts 01
Buy Now

A box of malasadas from Clark's Island Donuts, including original with cinnamon sugar, bavarian cream, coconut, dobash and guava, and original with sugar, clockwise from top left, on Tuesday at a food truck event in Eagle Mountain. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

Clark’s Island Donuts

What is a malasada? It's a Portuguese donut, without a hole that are rolled in sugar or cinnamon and sugar. They can also come filled with different kinds of cream and custard.

Food Truck LocationsClick here

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!