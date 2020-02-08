The slogan at Malawi’s is “Pizza with a Purpose.” For every meal purchased they donate a nutritious meal to a child in Malawi, Africa. If you haven’t tried their dessert pizzas, you might want to give them a shot. They have an Oreo Cookie Crumble pizza, Berries and Cream pizza, a Peaches and Cream pizza, a Reese’s Peanut Butter S’more pizza and a Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake pizza.
Malawi's Pizza closed for renovation in Sept. 2019 and is scheduled to re-open this month.
Location: 4801 N. University Ave., Provo