March 10, 2019 - Rome Italy Temple dedicated. Jan 18, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors' Center. Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints The Rome Italy Temple was dedicated, with all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles present — the first time all 15 have been together outside the U.S. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Twelve Apostles Rome Italy Temple Quorum Christianity Presidency U.s. Member See what people are talking about at The Community Table!