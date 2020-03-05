If you love music, it’s your lucky month. March will usher in performances around the area from local favorites to world renowned singers.
Here are nine concerts across Utah for every kind of music lover:
Tool — March 16
Tool has been around since 1990 and the group will make a stop at the Maverik Center (3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City) this month.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. on March 16, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $67 to $152.
BYU Vocal Point — March 20-21
BYU’s world-renowned a cappella ensemble, BYU Vocal Point, will take the stage this month at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo).
The nine-man group is known for its contemporary sound, vocal percussion, choreography and tight harmonies. They are under the direction of McKay Crockett.
There will be three showtimes, at 7:30 p.m. on March 20 and 21, and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on March 21. Tickets range from $12-$15.
Charley Jenkins Band — March 23
Country singer Charley Jenkins was born and raised in Utah and is making his way to the stage in Provo.
The Charley Jenkins Band will perform a free concert at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo) later this month. The concert will be part of Provo’s Excellence in the Community Concert Series. It will start at 7 p.m. on March 23.
Post Malone — March 21
If you missed his performance in November, don’t worry. You have another chance to see Post Malone’s “Runaway Tour” on its second leg. Post Malone will be joined by special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.
The concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City) starts at 8 p.m. on March 21. Tickets range from $144 to $500.
Celine Dion — March 26
You won’t have to go to Las Vegas to see the legendary Celine Dion on stage.
The iconic singer is bringing her “Courage” world tour to Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City) this month. Celine Dion is one of the most widely known pop singers in history, with songs like “The Power of Love,” “All By Myself,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 26. Tickets range from $145 to $245.
Zac Brown Band — March 26
The Zac Brown Band is headed on The Owl Tour, which includes a stop in Utah. The country/rock band will be joined by Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the Maverik Center (3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City). Tickets range from $39-$229.
JoJo Siwa — March 27
If you have younger girls, chances are they know who JoJo Siwa is.
The Nickelodeon star is bringing her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour show to Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City) at the end of the month. The show will include special guest The Belles.
The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. on March 27. Tickets range from $36 to $66.
Little Big Town — March 27-28
Grammy-award winning Little Big Town is bringing its harmonies to Utah. The country group is known for songs like “Girl Crush,” “Boondocks” or “Little White Church.” The group’s “Nightfall Tour” will include two nights with special guest Caitlyn Smith.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. on March 27 and March 28 at the Delta Performance Hall at the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City). Tickets range from $44 to $175.
BYU Noteworthy — March 28
The female a cappella ensemble, Noteworthy, will perform at the Covey Center for the Arts a week after the university’s male group hits the stage. The nine-woman group performs contemporary versions of favorite songs with their unique a cappella sound.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on March 28 at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). Tickets range from $10-$12.