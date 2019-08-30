One of the most popular sliders at Marley's Gourmet Sliders in Provo is the Handsome Rob, which has grilled onions, buffalo sauce, cheese and bacon on top of a small burger. Photo taken on Monday, June 6, 2011 at the Riverwoods in Provo. ASHLEY FRANSCELL/Daily Herald
It may be bite-size, but The Handsome Rob at Marley’s Gourmet Sliders is still big when it comes to bacon-filled taste. The Handsome Rob, featuring grilled onions, buffalo sauce, cheese and bacon on a slider-size burger is actually one of Marley’s most popular sliders.