One-way trip time: Six minutes
Hands down the best part about riding an electric scooter is how fast you get to go. The worst part is that you can't keep going fast because Provo is not as bike/scooter friendly as you think.
Riding along Freedom Boulevard is fabulous until the bike lane ends. Riding along Center Street is superb until a parked vehicle decides to reverse suddenly. Riding anywhere along University Avenue is a suicide mission so prepare for death unless you plan to go really slowly on the sidewalks.
It took me about six minutes to get from the Provo FrontRunner Station to the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Granted, I did stop for kolaches before the ride so maybe my slightly heavier weight slowed down my zoom.
Suggested songs to listen to while cruising down the road include Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now," "What's Up Danger" by Blackway with Black Caviar or AC/DC "Highway To Hell."
— By Ashley Stilson, Daily Herald