Pleasant Grove is now home to Utah County's first ever distillery, thanks to entrepreneur Matt Eau Claire. Clear Water Distilling Co. has been Eau Claire's passion project for years, and though the facility is mostly finished, he surmises the distillery will official open sometime in January because of the time-intensive distilling process.
“We’re constantly trying to figure out new recipes,” Eau Claire said. “Our shtick is just to be creative and provide bartenders something new to experiment with.”