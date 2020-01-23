Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

Seafood fra diavolo at Maxwell's East Coast Eatery in Park City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014. SPENSER HEAPS/Daily Herald

If you are looking to avoid the Sundance traffic and chaos, visit Maxwell's East Coast Eatery. It is located away from the traffic jams, non-existent parking spots, long lines and two-hour seating times of the Main Street restaurants. Boasting a large menu filled with both American and Italian favorites, Maxwell's is sure to have something to please every palate. It also has a location in Salt Lake City.

Location: 456 Newpark Blvd., Park City

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

More info: maxwellsece.com