If you are looking to avoid the Sundance traffic and chaos, visit Maxwell's East Coast Eatery. It is located away from the traffic jams, non-existent parking spots, long lines and two-hour seating times of the Main Street restaurants. Boasting a large menu filled with both American and Italian favorites, Maxwell's is sure to have something to please every palate. It also has a location in Salt Lake City.
Location: 456 Newpark Blvd., Park City
Daily Herald food review: Click here
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
More info: maxwellsece.com