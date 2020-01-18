In an announcement made in May, the church said embers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who marry civilly outside of the temple could now be married immediately in the church’s temples. The announcement changed the church’s policy that couples married outside of the temple had to wait for a year to be sealed inside the temples.
The new policy was implemented worldwide, and was already been in practice in countries throughout the world where couples are required by law to marry civilly first.