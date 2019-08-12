A gruesome local crime story came to its conclusion in April 2015 when Megan Huntsman, of Pleasant Grove, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for killing six of her newborn babies.
Attorneys doubt she’ll ever get out of prison.
One year earlier, in April 2014, police found six infant bodies in shoe boxes in Huntsman’s garage. Huntsman was addicted to drugs on and off over the decade she had the babies.
"I know I didn't feel strong enough to be a mother to those tiny babies, and in some small way I wanted to help them avoid the terrible life I would have given them," said Anthony Howell, Huntsman's lawyer, reading from a letter she wrote. Huntsman said she couldn't explain the deaths to herself.
Police found the bodies wrapped in cloth, put in plastic bags and packed into boxes, left behind after Huntsman moved out. She thought about moving the bodies, but she said she couldn't think of a way to do it without getting caught, said Prosecutor Jeff Buhman.