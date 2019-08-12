Megan Huntsman, accused of killing six of her babies and storing their bodies in her garage, appears in court Monday, April 28, 2014, in Provo, Utah. Prosecutors have filed six first-degree murder charges against Huntsman. The charges were filed Monday morning shortly before 39-year-old Huntsman appeared in court for the second time. She was informed of the charges during the brief hearing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)