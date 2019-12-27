4. The Cougar men’s basketball team faces one final test before starting West Coast Conference play. What does BYU need to show you against Oral Roberts on Saturday?
DICKSON: One of the most encouraging trends for the basketball team is they are starting to overwhelm opponents in the Marriott Center. Nevada and Weber State both fell by more than 30 points. It’s good to see the program dominate at home. For that trend to continue, the Cougars will have to continue to overachieve as rebounders. Oral Roberts has some big, strong power forward-types who won’t be moved off the block, so it will be important to be fundamentally sound on the boards.
LLOYD: The Golden Eagles have had a decent start to the year and are ranked No. 109 in the NET rankings, so this will be a decent test for the Cougars. I want to see how BYU handles adversity, particularly if Yoeli Childs is limited again, but I don’t know if that will happen in this game. The most important thing for this contest is how consistently the Cougars maintain their free-flowing, team-first mindset at both ends of the court. On defense, I want to see BYU players making the right decisions on rotations and being in good positions. On offense, I don’t want to see the ball get “sticky” with players trying to do too much. Those are things that absolutely have to be crisp for the Cougars heading into league action, particularly with a trip to Saint Mary’s looming.