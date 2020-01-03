With all the volleyball talent that has been in Provo during the last 10 years, it;s slightly surprising that the Cougar men’s team hasn’t quite been able to get over the top and win another national championship.
BYU had three opportunities as the Cougars reached the title games in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
In the first championship, BYU face a Cal-Irvine squad it had beaten twice during the regular season -- only to see the Anteaters come away with the 3-0 win.
In 2016 and 2017, BYU faced talented Ohio State teams in both of the finals (with both games taking place back east). And both times the Buckeyes proved to be better, sweeping the Cougars in straight sets.