A trio of female BYU students — Zoia Ali, Taimi Kennerley and Abby Warner — won the International Business Model Competition earlier this year with their product for women: a belt designed to ease menstrual cramps.
One solution they knew was common for easing menstrual cramping was heat. But, one of the inventors said, when women are using heat to ease cramps, they’re typically stuck with a heating pad that has to be plugged in or heated up, something bulky and difficult to transport.
“The Belt” features a thin spandex belt and oxygen-activated warmers that can slide into pockets in the front and back of the belt, easily fitting under most clothing. The new warmers can last up to 12 hours, based on some tests.