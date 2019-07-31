Though the Backstreet Boys released their first Christmas single, “It’s Christmas” in 1996 and “It’s Christmas Time Again,” in 2012, that’s pretty much been it in the way of official holiday-themed cheer from the group. Until now.
The group announced in April during a promotional event for the GRAMMY Museum’s “Backstreet Boys: The Experience” exhibit in Los Angeles that later this year they’ll be releasing their first, full-length holiday album.
Though details are pretty sparse at this point, Richardson revealed in an interview with KIIS-FM’s JoJo Wright that the album will be in process throughout the DNA World Tour, with both classic songs and originals offering up some Backstreet-style holiday cheer.