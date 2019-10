Mi Ranchito Eat it as a side or eat it as a meal, it's that good. Mi Ranchito offers guacamole in full o…

Mi Ranchito is a family-owned Mexican restaurant in American Fork and Orem that is known for serving up big portions at affordable prices.

Mi Ranchito serves traditional Mexican food, including a variety of combinations of burritos with beans, including chicken, pork, beef, and even chile verde smothered burritos or chile relleno burritos.

Locations: 390 E. State St., American Fork; 1109 State St., Orem