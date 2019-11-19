Wife and husband team Michelle Luchese and Johnathan Ruggiero started a men's wedding band business after Ruggiero couldn't find a wedding ring himself to his liking.
“It was just like, get a ring so we can get married,” Ruggiero said. “(My ring) meant something because of the wedding and my commitment but in terms of like, the piece of metal ... I didn’t connect with it.”
Dubbing their Orem business Manly Bands, the couple creates rings made out of unique materials, such as dinosaur bone, antler and more.