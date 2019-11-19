Michelle Luchese and Johnathan Ruggiero

Michelle Luchese and Johnathan Ruggiero, the husband and wife duo behind Manly Bands, pose in front of the showroom in their Orem warehouse, which opened in fall 2019.

Wife and husband team Michelle Luchese and Johnathan Ruggiero started a men's wedding band business after Ruggiero couldn't find a wedding ring himself to his liking.

“It was just like, get a ring so we can get married,” Ruggiero said. “(My ring) meant something because of the wedding and my commitment but in terms of like, the piece of metal ... I didn’t connect with it.”

Dubbing their Orem business Manly Bands, the couple creates rings made out of unique materials, such as dinosaur bone, antler and more.

