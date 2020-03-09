MidiCi Mar 9, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now The Housemade Meatballs with Smoked Mozzarella appetizer at MidiCi in Orem. Sammy Jo Hester, Daily Herald At MediCi in Orem, you can get housemade meatballs topped with mozzarella. They are made with Angus Beef and MediCi lists them as a best seller. Location: 541 E. University Parkway, Orem Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meatball Orem Angus Beef Gastronomy Best Seller Medici Mozzarella See what people are talking about at The Community Table!