Senate District: 66 (including portions of Spanish Fork, Salem, Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge)
Party: Republican
Serves on: Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, House Business and Labor Committee, House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, House Rules Committee, Higher Education Strategic Planning Commission, International Relations and Trade Committee, Legislative Policy Summit
Start of legislative service: 2013
Email: No email listed, but you can contact through Facebook at https://facebook.com/Representative-Mike-McKell-1787149304864079/
Profession: Attorney; Title Officer