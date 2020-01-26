First day of legislative session 11
Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, speaks with a representative during the first day of the legislative session at the Utah State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

Senate District: 66 (including portions of Spanish Fork, Salem, Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge)

Party: Republican

Serves on: Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, House Business and Labor Committee, House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, House Rules Committee, Higher Education Strategic Planning Commission, International Relations and Trade Committee, Legislative Policy Summit

Start of legislative service: 2013

Email: No email listed, but you can contact through Facebook at https://facebook.com/Representative-Mike-McKell-1787149304864079/

Profession: Attorney; Title Officer